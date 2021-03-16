Preview for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: FinJuice vs. XXXL, 6-on-6 Knockouts Match

– Impact Wrestling is back for a new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV later tonight. TV coverage starts at 7:00 pm EST with Before The Impact on AXS TV, featuring Reno Scum’s Luster against Decay’s Black Taurus. Here’s the updated lineup:

* BTI: Luster vs. Black Taurus

* FinJuice vs. XXXL

* Rohit Raju vs. Shera

* Sami Callihan vs. Trey Miguel

* Deonna Purrazzo, Kiera Hogan, Tasha Steelz, Kimber Lee, Susan & Tenille Dashwood vs. Jordynne Grace, Jazz, OBD, Havok, Nevaeh & Alisha

Impact Wrestling will be followed by a new episode of Impact in 60 at 10:00 pm EST. Tonight’s episode episode will showcase the best of Moose.

Also set for today, TNA Hardcore Justice 2012 will air on AXS TV at 3:00 pm EST.