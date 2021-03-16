wrestling / News
Preview for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: FinJuice vs. XXXL, 6-on-6 Knockouts Match
March 16, 2021 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling is back for a new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV later tonight. TV coverage starts at 7:00 pm EST with Before The Impact on AXS TV, featuring Reno Scum’s Luster against Decay’s Black Taurus. Here’s the updated lineup:
* BTI: Luster vs. Black Taurus
* FinJuice vs. XXXL
* Rohit Raju vs. Shera
* Sami Callihan vs. Trey Miguel
* Deonna Purrazzo, Kiera Hogan, Tasha Steelz, Kimber Lee, Susan & Tenille Dashwood vs. Jordynne Grace, Jazz, OBD, Havok, Nevaeh & Alisha
Impact Wrestling will be followed by a new episode of Impact in 60 at 10:00 pm EST. Tonight’s episode episode will showcase the best of Moose.
Also set for today, TNA Hardcore Justice 2012 will air on AXS TV at 3:00 pm EST.
