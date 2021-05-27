Preview for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Cold Open Video

– Impact Wrestling is back tonight with a new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. The cold open for tonight’s show is also available, which you can see below.

As noted, TJP and Fallah Baah vs. Petey Williams and Josh Alexander was already announced for this week’s show. Also, NJPW star Satoshi Kojima is going to appear and make his Impact debut tonight.

Before The Impact begins at 7:00 pm EST with Jon Burton, Gia Miller and Josh Mathews previewing the episode. Below is the updated line-up for next Thursday’s Impact Wrestling:

* NJPW star Satoshi Kojima set to make Impact debut

* Josh Alexander and Petey Williams vs. TJP and Fallah Bahh

* Sami Callihan to kick off Impact

* Violent By Design (Eric Young, Deaner, Rhino, and Joe Doering) set to ‘address Impact’

* Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee, Susan, Kiera Hogan, and Tasha Steelz vs. Tenille Dashwood, Taylor Wilde, Rachael Ellering, Havok, and Rosemary

Impact will be followed by a new episode of Impact in 60 at 10:00 pm EST. Tonight’s episode features the Best of the Lucha Brothers.