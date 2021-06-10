Preview for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: Summit With AEW’s Tony Khan, New Matches Added

– Impact Wrestling returns with a new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV tonight. This will be the go-home show before Against All Odds 2021 on Saturday. As noted, tonight’s show will feature an Impact/AEW summit with AEW owner Tony Khan making an appearance.

Impact has also announced some additional matches for the card. The programming beings at 7:00 pm EST with Before The Impact, featuring a match between Crazzy Steve and Deaner. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s Impact Wrestling:

* BTI Match: Crazzy Steve vs. Deaner

* Rohit Raju & Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel & Petey Williams

* Tasha Steelz vs. Kimber Lee

* Rosemary vs. Havok – If Havok wins, she will be added to the Knockouts title match at Against All Odds

* No DQ Match: W. Morrissey vs. Willie Mack

* Joe Doering vs. Eddie Edwards

* Impact & AEW Summit with Tony Khan, Don Callis, and Scott D’Amore

Impact will be followed by a new episode of Impact in 60 at 10:00 pm EST featuring The Best of Doc Gallows. Also Bound for Glory 2017 will air on AXS TV at 3:00 pm EST.