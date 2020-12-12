wrestling / News
Preview for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Final Resolution
– Impact Wrestling is back with tonight’s Final Resolution event. The event will be available tonight on Impact Plus. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s Final Resolution card:
* Impact World Championship Match: Rich Swann vs. Chris Bey
* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rosemary
* Impact X-Division Championship ‘Defeat Rohit’ Open Challenge: Rohit Raju vs. TBD
* The North Gets Tag Title Shot If Ethan Page Wins: Ethan Page vs. Karl Anderson
* Larry D’s Freedom On The Line, Old School Rules Match: Tommy Dreamer vs. Larry D.
* Havok and Nevaeh vs. The Sea Stars
* Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb with a K vs. Alisha & Eddie Edwards
* Eric Young vs. Rhino
* Hernandez vs. Fallah Bahh (Kiera Hogan as guest referee, Tasha Steelz as guest announcer)
TODAY IS #FinalResolution DAY! pic.twitter.com/BM808LZEeU
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 12, 2020
