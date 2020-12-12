wrestling / News

Preview for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Final Resolution

December 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Final Resolution

– Impact Wrestling is back with tonight’s Final Resolution event. The event will be available tonight on Impact Plus. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s Final Resolution card:

Impact World Championship Match: Rich Swann vs. Chris Bey
Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rosemary
Impact X-Division Championship ‘Defeat Rohit’ Open Challenge: Rohit Raju vs. TBD
The North Gets Tag Title Shot If Ethan Page Wins: Ethan Page vs. Karl Anderson
Larry D’s Freedom On The Line, Old School Rules Match: Tommy Dreamer vs. Larry D.
* Havok and Nevaeh vs. The Sea Stars
* Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb with a K vs. Alisha & Eddie Edwards
* Eric Young vs. Rhino
* Hernandez vs. Fallah Bahh (Kiera Hogan as guest referee, Tasha Steelz as guest announcer)

