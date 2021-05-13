Preview for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: New Matches Added, Updated Lineup

– Impact Wrestling returns with a new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV tonight at 8:00 pm EST. AXS TV’s programming begins at 7:00 pm EST with Before the Impact. This week’s BTI will feature Tasha Steelz vs. Jordynne Grace.

Newly added to tonight’s show is a six-man tag team match. Moose, Sami Callihan and Chris Bey will face Matt Cardona, Trey Miguel and Chris Sabin. Here’s the updated lineup:

* BTI: Tasha Steelz (w/ Kiera Hogan) vs. Jordynne Grace (w/ Rachael Ellering)

* Knockouts No. 1 Contenders Match: Rosemary vs. Havok (Winner will face Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo at Under Siege)

* Scramble Match Petey Williams vs. Acey Romero vs. Ace Austin vs. TJP vs. Rohit Raju vs. El Phantasmo (Winner challenges X-Division champion Josh Alexander at Under Siege)

* David Finlay vs. Karl Anderson

* Moose, Sami Callihan, and Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel, Matt Cardona, and Chris Sabin

Impact Wrestling will be followed by a new episode of Impact in 60 at 10:00 pm EST. Tonight’s episode showcases Taylor Wilde.