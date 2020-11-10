Preview for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV: New Matches Added

– Impact Wrestling is back with a new episode of IMPACT! tonight on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:

* Josh Alexander vs. Karl Anderson

* X-Division Championship Match: Rohit Raju (c) vs. TJP – If TJP loses, he never gets another title shot as long as Rohit is still champion

* Chris Bey vs. Eddie Edwards

* Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne vs. Havok & Neveah

* Chris Sabin vs. Acey Romero with Larry D

* Fallah Bahh & Crazzy Steve vs. Reno Scum

* Tommy Dreamer’s investigation continues of who shot John E. Bravo