wrestling / News
Preview for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV: New Matches Added
November 10, 2020 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling is back with a new episode of IMPACT! tonight on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:
* Josh Alexander vs. Karl Anderson
* X-Division Championship Match: Rohit Raju (c) vs. TJP – If TJP loses, he never gets another title shot as long as Rohit is still champion
* Chris Bey vs. Eddie Edwards
* Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne vs. Havok & Neveah
* Chris Sabin vs. Acey Romero with Larry D
* Fallah Bahh & Crazzy Steve vs. Reno Scum
* Tommy Dreamer’s investigation continues of who shot John E. Bravo
