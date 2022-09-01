Preview For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: Tag Team Title Match, More

Impact Wrestling is back with a new episode tonight, and the full lineup is online. You can see the card below for the episode, which airs on AXS TV at 8:00 PM ET:

* Impact Tag Team Championship Match: The Good Brothers vs. The OGK

* X-Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey vs. Kenny King

* Impact Knockouts Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* Mascara Dorada vs. Alex Zayne

* Mickie James returns to make an announcement

Before the Impact: Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. JD Griffey and Exodus