Various News: Preview For Tonight’s MLW: Fusion TV, Nia Jax Reacts To Alexa Bliss’ New Tattoo, Sami Callihan & oVe Rip Open Pentagon Jr’s Mask

June 22, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Here is the preview for tonight’s MLW: Fusion TV, which airs at 8PM ET on beIN Sports…

Bounty hunter Brody King will attempt to collect $20,000 by taking out the reigning World Champion, Shane Strickland. Following that, a surprise guest will make a shocking return to MLW. There will also be appearances by Barrington Hughes, Colonel Parker’s Stud Stable, and “Filthy” Tom Lawlor.

– Nai Jax posted the following on Twitter, commenting on Alexa Bliss’ new tattoo…

– Here is video from last night’s Impact Wrestling, featuring oVE trying to rip off Pentagon’s mask…

