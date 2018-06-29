Various News: Preview For Tonight’s MLW TV, Luke Gallows Meets With Togi Makabe in Japan, Charles Robinson Has a Ribera Dinner With Some Good Brothers

– Here is the preview for tonight’s episode of MLW: Fusion TV, featuring Sami Callihan, Rich Swann, MVP, ACH, and much more…

This Friday, beIN SPORTS will air the eleventh episode of Major League Wrestling: FUSION, “Callihan’s Death March,” featuring Sami Callihan and his Death Machines causing chaos for MVP. In the main event, Rich Swann wrestles ACH in a battle of high flying fighters. The Man of 1,000 counters Fred Yehi collides with Sammy Guevara (presented by Salina de la Renta). Reigning World Heavyweight Champion Shane Strickland is under pressure. Can the Champ endure the demands of being the World Champion with a $60,000 bounty out on him AND Low Ki gunning for him? Plus, Friday’s episode will feature “Filthy” Tom Lawlor and the shocking debut of two dangerous women: Su Yung and Zeda Zhang.

-Here is good brother Luke Gallows, working out with NJPW star Togi Makabe while in Japan…

– Charles Robinson shared a photo of himself in Tokyo, having dinner with some good brothers (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson ) at the legendary Ribera steakhouse…