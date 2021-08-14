wrestling / News
Preview for Tonight’s NJPW Resurgence: Two Title Matches Set, Updated Lineup
– NJPW returns to Los Angeles tonight with NJPW Resurgence. The event is being held at The Torch at LA Coliseum. The card is available for $19.99 on FITE TV. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s NJPW Resurgence card:
* IWGP United States Championship: Lance Archer (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
* NEVER Openweight Championship: Jay White (c) vs. David Finlay
* Jon Moxley & a mystery partner vs. Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers
* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Moose
* Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson, Royce Isaacs, and Danny Limelight) vs. Lio Rush, Brody King, Chris Dickinson, Fred Yehi, and Yuya Uemura
* Rocky Romero, Fred Rosser, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Ren Narita, Clark Connor, and TJP
* Juice Robinson vs. Hikuleo
* Alex Coughlin vs. Karl Fredericks (Opening Match)
* Adrian Quest, The DKC, Kevin Knight vs. Barrett Brown, Misterioso, BATEMAN (Dark match at 7:30 pm local time)
