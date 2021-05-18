wrestling / News
Preview for Tonight’s NWA Powerrr: Updated Lineup, New Matches & Segments Set
– NWA Powerrr is back with a new episode tonight at 6:05 pm ET. The show will stream on FITE TV. NWA has announced that Billy Corgan will be appearing on tonight’s show to discuss the conduct of Strictly Business. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s NWA Powerrr:
* NWA Women’s World Title #1 Contender Match: Thunder Rosa vs Kamille
If Thunder Rosa loses, she can no longer work outside the NWA.
* Da Pope vs Matt Cross
* Aron Stevens and Kratos vs. Fred Rosser and Marshe Rockett
* Tyrus with Austin Idol to appear
* Billy Corgan to discuss the conduct of Strictly Business
🤝It's all business when the president speaks about #StrictlyBusiness.
🚨Tonight on a NEW #NWAPowerrr, @Billy will discuss the conduct of Strictly Business.
Cross v. Pope
Rosser/Marshe v. Aron/Kratos
Rosa v. Jennacide#TheEnd v. #WarKings
Only on #FITE: https://t.co/5Hvge2Hhaa pic.twitter.com/RfFD09jkyS
— FITE (@FiteTV) May 18, 2021
