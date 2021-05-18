Preview for Tonight’s NWA Powerrr: Updated Lineup, New Matches & Segments Set

– NWA Powerrr is back with a new episode tonight at 6:05 pm ET. The show will stream on FITE TV. NWA has announced that Billy Corgan will be appearing on tonight’s show to discuss the conduct of Strictly Business. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s NWA Powerrr:

* NWA Women’s World Title #1 Contender Match: Thunder Rosa vs Kamille

If Thunder Rosa loses, she can no longer work outside the NWA.

* Da Pope vs Matt Cross

* Aron Stevens and Kratos vs. Fred Rosser and Marshe Rockett

* Tyrus with Austin Idol to appear

* Billy Corgan to discuss the conduct of Strictly Business