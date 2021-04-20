Preview for Tonight’s NWA Powerrr on FITE: Jordan Clearwater vs. Nick Aldis

– As noted, Trevor Murdoch is set to kick off tonight’s episode of NWA Powerrr on FITE TV. Murdoch plans to address his issues with Strictly Business on tonight’s show. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s card, which debuts at 6:05 pm EST on FITE:

* Non-Title Exhibition Match: NWA Worlds Champion Nick Aldis vs. Jordan Clearwater

* NWA TV Title No. 1 Contender’s Match: Marshe Rockett vs. Matt Cross

* Kamille vs. Jennacide

* Aron Stevens & JR Kratos vs. Sal Rianuro and TBA NWA champion

* Also set to appear: Elijah Burke, Tyrus, and Austin Idol.