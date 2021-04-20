wrestling / News

Preview for Tonight’s NWA Powerrr on FITE: Jordan Clearwater vs. Nick Aldis

April 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerrr 3-03-2020

As noted, Trevor Murdoch is set to kick off tonight’s episode of NWA Powerrr on FITE TV. Murdoch plans to address his issues with Strictly Business on tonight’s show. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s card, which debuts at 6:05 pm EST on FITE:

* Non-Title Exhibition Match: NWA Worlds Champion Nick Aldis vs. Jordan Clearwater
* NWA TV Title No. 1 Contender’s Match: Marshe Rockett vs. Matt Cross
* Kamille vs. Jennacide
* Aron Stevens & JR Kratos vs. Sal Rianuro and TBA NWA champion
* Also set to appear: Elijah Burke, Tyrus, and Austin Idol.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NWA Powerrr, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading