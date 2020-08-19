Preview For Tonight’s NXT, AEW Dynamite Preempted

While this would normally be a post showing the content of tonight’s episodes of AEW Dynamite and NXT, Dynamite has been preempted to Saturday. That doesn’t mean NXT will run unopposed, however, as AEW still plans to show the first half of last year’s All Out PPV on Youtube.

This week’s NXT will include:

* Keith Lee responds to fireball attack from Karrion Kross

* Pat McAfee and Adam Cole have face-to-face

* Legado del Fantasma vs. Breezango & Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott

* North American Title Match Qualifier: Ridge Holland vs. Johnny Gargano

* North American Title Match Qualifier: Finn Balor vs. The Velveteen Dream