Preview For Tonight’s NXT and AEW Dynamite As The Wednesday Night War Resumes

After time off due to the holidays, the Wednesday Night War will resume in earnest tonight with both NXT and AEW Dynamite delivering new, live episodes. You can see both advertised lineups below:

NXT:

* #1 Contender for NXT North American Title: Keith Lee vs. Dominick Dijakovic vs. Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes

* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinal Match: The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) vs. Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey)

* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinal Match: Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) vs. The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake)

AEW Dynamite :

* Jon Moxley gives his decision to Chris Jericho about joining The Inner Circle

* AEW Women’s Championship: Riho (c) vs. Kris Statlander

* Kenny Omega & Adam Page vs. Private Party

* Best Friends (Trent & Chuck Taylor) & Orange Cassidy vs. Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus, Marko Stunt & Jungle Boy)

* Christopher Daniels vs. Sammy Guevara

* Honoring Memphis Legends, including Angelo Poffo & Randy Savage, Lance Russell, Eddie & Tommy Gilbert, Brian Christopher, Austin Idol, Dave Brown, The Rock N’ Roll Express and Jimmy Valiant