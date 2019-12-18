Preview For Tonight’s NXT and AEW Dynamite – Last Shows Before Holidays

– Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, TX:

* Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. The Lucha Bros will open the show and be presented commercial-free.

* Non-Title: Chris Jericho vs. Jungle Boy

* #1 Contender for Women’s Title: Kris Statlander vs. Britt Baker

* Cody and Darby Allin vs. The Butcher and the Blade

– And here is the lineup for NXT, which will air at the same time on the USA Network.

* NXT Championship: Adam Cole (c) vs. Finn Balor (will open the show and be presented commercial-free)

* NXT Women’s Championship: Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Rhea Ripley