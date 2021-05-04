wrestling / News
Preview for Tonight’s NXT: Finn Balor Returns, Women’s Tag Team Title Street Fight
May 4, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE NXT is back with a new episode tonight on the USA Network. Finn Balor makes his return. Plus, Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart defend the NXT Women’s tag team titles against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell in a Street Fight. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s show:
* Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher vs. Grizzled Young Veterans
* Falls Count Anywhere: Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott
* Street Fight For NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship: Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart (c) vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell
* Finn Balor returns
The PRIN❌E @FinnBalor is BACK!!!
Tomorrow night on #WWENXT
8/7c @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/3P17EXUnAv
— WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2021
