Preview For Tonight’s NXT: Roderick Strong Open Challenge, More

Roderick Strong defends the NXT North American Championship on Christmas night

After all the presents are opened, settle in for an action-packed Christmas night edition of NXT on USA Network, featuring Roderick Strong putting his NXT North American Championship on the line.

Strong has been dominant since capturing the title from The Velveteen Dream in September. Who will step up next and try to take the NXT North American Title from him? Find out on the Christmas night edition of NXT, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Keith Lee and Lio Rush join forces to battle Damian Priest & Tony Nese tonight

A big tag team battle has been confirmed for the Christmas night edition of NXT, as Keith Lee will team up with former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush to battle the duo of Damian Priest and Tony Nese.

Lee has been on a tear as of late, with breakout performances at NXT TakeOver: WarGames and Survivor Series, where he stood toe to toe with Roman Reigns. Rush will be looking to bounce back after losing his title to Angel Garza, and has found a great partner to do just that in The Limitless One.

But the duo standing across the ring from them are no slouches. Priest battled through a rib injury to defeat the monstrous Killian Dain on Dec. 18, while Nese is also a former Cruiserweight Champion himself.

Who will be victorious in this huge tag team throwdown? Find out during the Christmas night edition of NXT, tonight at 8/7 C on USA!