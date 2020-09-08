Preview for Tonight’s NXT Super Tuesday II

– As noted, NXT will be back on Tuesday again later tonight. Tonight’s show will feature Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor facing off for the vacant NXT World Championship. Per WWE.com, Cole vs. Balor for the vacant NXT title is set to kick off the show.

The event airs tonight on the USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the lineup for tonight:

* Vacant NXT Championship: Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor

* Cage Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Rhea Ripley

* Killian Dain vs. Roderick Strong

* Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory

* Wade Barrett returning for commentary