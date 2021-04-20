Preview for Tonight’s NXT TV: Kyle O’Reilly Returns, Sarray Debuts, KUSHIDA Celebration

– NXT TV returns with a new episode tonight on the USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. As noted, tonight’s show will feature a celebration for new NXT Cruiserweight champion KUSHIDA. Also, Sarray (formerly Sareee) will make her debut.

Additionally, WWE has confirmed that Kyle O’Reilly will return for the first time since he picked up a win over Adam Cole in their Unsanctioned Match at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 2. Here’s the announcement:

Kyle O’Reilly returns to NXT this Tuesday night Kyle O’Reilly will return to NXT this Tuesday night since the first time since his barbaric Unsanctioned Match against Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Though O’Reilly walked out on his own power after narrowly prevailing over Cole in the brutal battle, he collapsed backstage afterward as seen in exclusive footage shown last week on NXT. And even after the savagery the two ex-best friends put each other through, Cole could still be heard shouting threats at O’Reilly as they were wheeled into a local medical facility. Is O’Reilly’s issue with Cole settled? And more importantly, will O’Reilly ever be the same man after their unforgettable war? See O’Reilly’s return this Tuesday night on NXT at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s episode of NXT TV:

* Sarray makes her NXT debut

* Kushida set for Championship Celebration on NXT

* Kyle O’Reilly returns to NXT this Tuesday night

* LA Knight vs. Dexter Lumis