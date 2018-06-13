Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s NXT TV, WWE Marquee Matches Preview, Clip of Jericho vs. Tomko From 2004

June 13, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
NXT Bianca Belair Mae Young Classic

– Here is a new preview for tonight’s edition of NXT TV, focusing on Bianca Belair…

Can Aliyah best the surging Bianca Belair?: Bianca Belair is one of the fastest-rising Superstars in NXT, but given her supreme confidence, is she vulnerable to an upset? The battle-tested Aliyah will certainly look to do just that as she faces The EST of NXT this week. Will Aliya overcome Belair’s intimidating size and strength, or will the powerhouse of the NXT Women’s division continue to run roughshod over her opponents? Find out when WWE NXT streams live tonight at 8/7 C on the award-winning WWE Network.

– Here is a clip of Chris Jericho battling Tyson Tomko back in 2004…

– Here is the intro for the newest edition of WWE Marquee Matches on the WWE Network, featuring host Charly Caruso and a look at the 2011 Money In the Bank…

article topics :

Bianca Belair, Chris Jericho, NXT, WWE, WWE Network, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading