Preview For Tonight’s NXT UK: Heritage Cup Finals, More

This week's episode of NXT UK airs today on WWE Network, and a preview of the show is online.

Trent Seven battles A-Kid in Heritage Cup Final today on NXT UK

Who will be the first man to hoist the Heritage Cup? Find out today on an all-new episode of NXT UK!

Trent Seven will square off with A-Kid in the finals of what has been an incredible Heritage Cup Tournament. A-Kid, who got here by overcoming “Flash” Morgan Webster and Noam Dar, is as hot as he’s ever been in NXT UK and is seeking a breakthrough victory.

Meanwhile, The Don defeated Kenny Williams and Dave Mastiff to advance. Seven said he “needs” to be the first winner of the Heritage Cup to cement his already proud legacy as one of NXT UK’s founding fathers.

Will Seven’s veteran savvy prevail, or can A-Kid use his uncanny athleticism to pull off the biggest win of his career?

Additionally, NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint and his Assistant, Sid Scala, have sanctioned Jordan Devlin’s requested defense of his NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Devlin will put the title on the line this week against Amir Jordan, who along with tag team partner Williams, confronted The Irish Ace backstage last week. Will the chip on Devlin’s shoulder push him to victory, or is he ripe for an upset?

Catch the Heritage Cup Tournament Final and an NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match today on NXT UK at 3 ET/8 GMT, streaming on WWE Network!