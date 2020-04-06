wrestling / News

Preview For Tonight’s Post-Wrestlemania RAW

April 6, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE has released a preview for tonight’s episode of RAW, which is the first episode after Wrestlemania this weekend. Like most WWE TV this past month, it was taped at the Performance Center. The following bullet points were mentioned:

* What’s next for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre?

* Will Edge continue his comeback run?

* Will Shayna Baszler make another play for Becky Lynch’s title?

* Did Kevin Owens end Seth Rollins’ crusade?

