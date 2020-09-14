wrestling / News

Preview For Tonight’s RAW Includes First-Time Ever Match

September 14, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE RAW

WWE will present a special ‘In Your Face’ themed episode of RAW tonight on the USA Network, with Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee for the first time ever. Here’s the lineup:

* Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee
* Steel Cage Match: Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins
* RAW Women’s Championship: Asuka (c) vs. Mickie James
* Champions vs. Champions: The Street Profits (c) vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura

