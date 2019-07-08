WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s RAW Includes Two Tag Matches, Latest Video From Matt Hardy, Stephanie McMahon Makes Most Powerful Women In Sports List

– WWE has released a preview for tonight’s RAW, which is being hyped up as a big show before Extreme Rules on Sunday. There will be a mixed tag team match with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch against Andrade and Zelina Vega. Meanwhile Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre will team against Roman Reigns and a partner of Shane’s choosing. If The Undertaker interferes, he’s banned from Extreme Rules. Finally, Rey Mysterio will make his return to RAW. Here are the bullet points:

* Andrade & Zelina Vega throw down the gauntlet

* Is The Club taking over the red brand?

* Roman Reigns & mystery partner to face Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre before No Holds Barred Tag Team showdown at Extreme Rules

* Rey Mysterio returns to Raw this Monday night

* R-Truth wants his “baby” back!

* Will “Jealous” Joe get payback against the WWE Champion?

* What’s next for Braun Strowman after Falls Count Anywhere Match incident?

– Matt Hardy has debuted another “you don’t understand” video, which you can see below.

– Stephanie McMahon recently made Ad Week’s top thirty “Most Powerful Women in Sports” list. She wrote about the achievement on Twitter: