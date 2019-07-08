wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s RAW Includes Two Tag Matches, Latest Video From Matt Hardy, Stephanie McMahon Makes Most Powerful Women In Sports List
– WWE has released a preview for tonight’s RAW, which is being hyped up as a big show before Extreme Rules on Sunday. There will be a mixed tag team match with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch against Andrade and Zelina Vega. Meanwhile Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre will team against Roman Reigns and a partner of Shane’s choosing. If The Undertaker interferes, he’s banned from Extreme Rules. Finally, Rey Mysterio will make his return to RAW. Here are the bullet points:
* Andrade & Zelina Vega throw down the gauntlet
* Is The Club taking over the red brand?
* Roman Reigns & mystery partner to face Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre before No Holds Barred Tag Team showdown at Extreme Rules
* Rey Mysterio returns to Raw this Monday night
* R-Truth wants his “baby” back!
* Will “Jealous” Joe get payback against the WWE Champion?
* What’s next for Braun Strowman after Falls Count Anywhere Match incident?
– Matt Hardy has debuted another “you don’t understand” video, which you can see below.
– Stephanie McMahon recently made Ad Week’s top thirty “Most Powerful Women in Sports” list. She wrote about the achievement on Twitter:
What an incredible honor to be included on the list of @Adweek’s 30 Most Powerful Women in Sports among such strong, pragmatic leaders – including a 2019 #FIFAWWC Champion @alexmorgan13 #SeeHerInSports https://t.co/1aNLH2eMa9
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 8, 2019
