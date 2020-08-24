Preview For Tonight’s RAW: Keith Lee Debuts, Ivar vs. Ziggler on RAW Underground

WWE will host the first episode of RAW in the Thunderdome tonight, which will also feature the fallout from last night’s Summerslam. The episode includes:

* Keith Lee makes RAW debut

* Summerslam fallout

* Aleister Black appears on the Kevin Owens Show

* Ivar vs. Dolph Ziggler in RAW Underground

* Asuka’s first appearance as the new RAW Women’s Champion