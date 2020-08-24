wrestling / News
Preview For Tonight’s RAW: Keith Lee Debuts, Ivar vs. Ziggler on RAW Underground
August 24, 2020 | Posted by
WWE will host the first episode of RAW in the Thunderdome tonight, which will also feature the fallout from last night’s Summerslam. The episode includes:
* Keith Lee makes RAW debut
* Summerslam fallout
* Aleister Black appears on the Kevin Owens Show
* Ivar vs. Dolph Ziggler in RAW Underground
* Asuka’s first appearance as the new RAW Women’s Champion
