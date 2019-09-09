Preview For Tonight’s RAW: Steve Austin Returns, Triple Threat King of the Ring Semifinal

WWE has released a preview for tonight’s episode of RAW, which will take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. It will feature the return of Stone Cold Steve Austin, who will serve as the mediator for the contract signing between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman, for their Universal title match at Clash of Champions.

* “Stone Cold” Steve Austin to moderate Universal Championship contract signing between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman

* Raw King of the Ring Semifinal Match becomes a Triple Threat (Samoa Joe vs. Baron Corbin vs. Ricochet)

* The battle of WWE’s Four Horsewomen (Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch vs. Bayley & Sasha Banks)

* Rey Mysterio returns to action against Gran Metalik

* Cedric Alexander looks for payback against AJ Styles