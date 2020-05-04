wrestling / News
Preview For Tonight’s RAW: The Street Profits Battle The Viking Raiders, More
May 4, 2020 | Posted by
– Here is the preview for tonight’s episode of RAW, which includes a contract signing, a big tag team match and more.
* Brendan Vink & Shane Thorne (w/ MVP) vs. Ricochet and Cedric Alexander
* Non-Title Match: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Murphy
* Non-Title Match: RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders
* Last Chance Gauntlet Match for Apollo Crews’ replacement in Money in the Bank ladder match
