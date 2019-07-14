wrestling / News

WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s WWE Chronicle – Ricochet Special, Big E Claims WWE Edited Their Match Rewatch, Becky Lynch Remembers Main Roster Debut

July 13, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ricochet WWE Stomping Grounds

– WWE has released a preview for tonight’s WWE Chronicle – Ricochet special, which will debut after the EVOLVE 10th Anniversary special on the WWE Network.

– Big E posted a message on Twitter, claiming WWE ‘white-washed’ a recent video of The New Day rewatching their match with Tyson Kidd and Cesaro from 2015. He wrote:

– Becky Lynch posted a message to Twitter to comment on her main roster debut four years ago. She debuted with Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks, but she’s the only one who is champion of the three at the moment, as she noted in her tweet.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Big E., Ricochet, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading