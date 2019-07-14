wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s WWE Chronicle – Ricochet Special, Big E Claims WWE Edited Their Match Rewatch, Becky Lynch Remembers Main Roster Debut
– WWE has released a preview for tonight’s WWE Chronicle – Ricochet special, which will debut after the EVOLVE 10th Anniversary special on the WWE Network.
– Big E posted a message on Twitter, claiming WWE ‘white-washed’ a recent video of The New Day rewatching their match with Tyson Kidd and Cesaro from 2015. He wrote:
My best bits, including “Nattie got them thangs,” were cut from this white-washed version. https://t.co/y6mg7XpdmR
— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) July 13, 2019
– Becky Lynch posted a message to Twitter to comment on her main roster debut four years ago. She debuted with Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks, but she’s the only one who is champion of the three at the moment, as she noted in her tweet.
4 years ago, 3 of the 4 debuted, 1 is champion. #leastrelevantmyarse pic.twitter.com/gJtzkJbhld
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 13, 2019
