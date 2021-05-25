Preview for Tonight’s WWE NXT: Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor Title Rematch

– WWE NXT returns with a new episode tonight on the USA Network. In the main event, Karrion Kross defends his NXT World Championship against former champion Finn Balor in a title rematch. Also, Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart face Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez in a tag team match.

Also set for tonight, Franky Monet makes her NXT in-ring debut. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s WWE NXT show:

* NXT World Championship Match: Karrion Kross (c) vs. Finn Balor

* Bobby Fish vs. Pete Dunne

* Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

* Franky Monet to make in-ring debut

* Hear from new NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed this Tuesday night on NXT

* Ted DiBiase will see Cameron Grimes in a Million Dollar Face-Off this Tuesday

Additionally, here’s a preview video for tonight’s episode of NXT: