Preview for Tonight’s WWE NXT: No. 1 Contenders Match, Tag Team Title Bout

– WWE NXT is back with a new episode tonight on USA Network. The company has confirmed the following matches for tonight’s show:

* NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne vs. Johnny Gargano

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: MSK vs. Legado del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde)

As noted, the Triple Threat will be presented with only picture-in-picture commercials, so fans will be able to see all of the action.