wrestling / News

Preview for Tonight’s WWE NXT: No. 1 Contenders Match, Tag Team Title Bout

June 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT

– WWE NXT is back with a new episode tonight on USA Network. The company has confirmed the following matches for tonight’s show:

NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne vs. Johnny Gargano
NXT Tag Team Championship Match: MSK vs. Legado del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde)

As noted, the Triple Threat will be presented with only picture-in-picture commercials, so fans will be able to see all of the action.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading