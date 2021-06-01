wrestling / News
Preview for Tonight’s WWE NXT: No. 1 Contenders Match, Tag Team Title Bout
June 1, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE NXT is back with a new episode tonight on USA Network. The company has confirmed the following matches for tonight’s show:
* NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne vs. Johnny Gargano
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: MSK vs. Legado del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde)
As noted, the Triple Threat will be presented with only picture-in-picture commercials, so fans will be able to see all of the action.
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Discusses Putting Together Creative Plans For Stadium Stampede Match At AEW Double Or Nothing
- Details On What Happened After AEW Double or Nothing Went Off The Air
- Tony Khan Personally Apologized To Hikaru Shida After Willie Urbina Incident
- The Young Bucks Mock Roman Reigns and The Shield at AEW Double or Nothing