Preview for Tonight’s WWE NXT: Ted DiBiase Announcement, Fatal 5-Way Face-Off

– WWE NXT returns with a new episode tonight on the USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. WWE Hall of Famer The Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase is set to appear, and he’ll be making a “priceless announcement.” Also, the competitors for this weekend’s NXT TakeOver Fatal 5-Way Championship Match will be taking part in a “Face-Off” segment. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s NXT:

* Face-off with Karrion Kross, Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne, Johnny Gargano, and Adam Cole

* Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Killian Dain

* Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai

* Oney Lorcan vs. Austin Theory

* Poppy returns to NXT

* “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase makes a priceless announcement tonight