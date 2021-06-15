Preview for Tonight’s WWE NXT: William Regal Bringing Change, CW Title Open Challenge

– WWE has announced that William Regal will address the future of WWE NXT on tonight’s show. At the end of NXT TakeOver: In Your House last Sunday, Regal remarked that “it’s time for a change” in NXT. Tonight’s show will shed light on that.

Also announced for tonight, Kushida will defend the Cruiserweight title in an Open Challenge. Here are the full announcements:

What change is William Regal looking to bring to NXT? As he was leaving the building at the conclusion of NXT TakeOver: In Your House Sunday night, NXT General Manager William Regal made a curious statement. Remarking on the enormous chaos that had overtaken NXT, Mr. Regal said that he believes “it’s time for a change.” What sort of change could he have in mind? Could the seven-year General Manager actually be thinking of stepping down? Is he considering instituting harsh rules in an effort to quell the violence? Could he be looking to enlist help from someone to get NXT back under control? Don’t miss all the excitement of NXT, this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA. Kushida NXT Cruiserweight Title Open Challenge In the wake of the news that NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida will hold an Open Challenge for his title this Tuesday on NXT, which elite Superstar will look to step into the spotlight and attempt to knock the explosive titleholder off his throne? Find out this Tuesday at 8/7 C on NXT on USA.

Also, here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s WWE NXT:

* What change is William Regal looking to bring to NXT?

* NXT Cruiserweight Title Open Challenge: Kushida vs. TBA

* Tornado Tag Team Match: Grizzled Young Vets vs. Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher