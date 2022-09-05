wrestling / News
Preview For Tonight’s WWE Raw: Steel Cage US Title Match Set
Tonight’s episode of Raw is the first following WWE Clash at the Castle, and one match is announced for the show so far. Thus far, the only bout set is the previously-announced US Championship match that will see Bobby Lashley defend his title against The Miz in a steel cage.
The preview for the episode currently reads as follows:
Bobby Lashley to battle The Miz in a United States Title Steel Cage Match
This Monday on Raw, The Miz will challenge Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship inside the dreaded Steel Cage!
Last week, chicanery from Miz and his cohort Ciampa allowed The A-Lister to gain the advantage in a match with The All Mighty. Before he could capitalize with the Skull-Crushing Finale, however, Miz suddenly spotted Dexter Lumis in the crowd. The distraction proved costly when Lashley seized the opportunity and cinched in the Hurt Lock to force his shocked opponent to tap out.
Despite being on vacation, Miz took to social media over the weekend and claimed that he would have had the U.S. Champion beat if not for the distraction. He demanded a rematch for the United States Title where he didn’t have to worry about anyone or anything: a Steel Cage Match. The All Mighty was more than happy to oblige and is now poised to dish out The Most Must-See Hurt Lock in WWE History inside the unforgiving structure!
