Preview For WWE SmackDown, 205 Live, NXT, and NXT UK
– Tuesday’s WWE Smackdown Live will feature a King of The Ring Semi-Final with Elias vs. Chad Gable plus The Undertaker will appear. Nothing else has been announced thus far.
– 205 Live, the first time the series has ever emanated from MSG, will feature WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak & Tony Nese vs. Lince Dorado & Humberto Carrillo and a tag bout with Brian Kendrick & Akira Tozawa vs. Jack Gallagher & a partner of his choosing.
– Scheduled for Wednesday’s NXT UK on the WWE Network:
* NXT UK Tag Team Champions Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews vs. Zack Gibson and James Drake in their first-ever title defense.
* Tegan Nox debuts vs. Shax.
* Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel in action.
* Jordan Devlin vs. Ashton Smith.
– Scheduled for Wednesday’s WWE NXT on the WWE Network:
* Johnny Gargano addresses his WWE NXT future.
* NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley.
* Damian Priest vs. Boa.
* Pete Dunne vs. Angel Garza.
* Cameron Grimes vs. Raul Mendoza.
