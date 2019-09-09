Preview For WWE SmackDown, 205 Live, NXT, and NXT UK

– Tuesday’s WWE Smackdown Live will feature a King of The Ring Semi-Final with Elias vs. Chad Gable plus The Undertaker will appear. Nothing else has been announced thus far.

– 205 Live, the first time the series has ever emanated from MSG, will feature WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak & Tony Nese vs. Lince Dorado & Humberto Carrillo and a tag bout with Brian Kendrick & Akira Tozawa vs. Jack Gallagher & a partner of his choosing.

– Scheduled for Wednesday’s NXT UK on the WWE Network:

* NXT UK Tag Team Champions Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews vs. Zack Gibson and James Drake in their first-ever title defense.

* Tegan Nox debuts vs. Shax.

* Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel in action.

* Jordan Devlin vs. Ashton Smith.

– Scheduled for Wednesday’s WWE NXT on the WWE Network:

* Johnny Gargano addresses his WWE NXT future.

* NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley.

* Damian Priest vs. Boa.

* Pete Dunne vs. Angel Garza.

* Cameron Grimes vs. Raul Mendoza.

– You can find the preview for Monday’s Raw by clicking here.