Preview for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV
January 19, 2021
– Impact Wrestling returns with a new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV later tonight at 8:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show will feature the fallout of Saturday’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view event. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Hard to Kill Fallout
* Rhino vs. Eric Young
* Kimber Lee and Susan vs. Jordynne Grace and Jazz.
– IMPACT! will be followed by a new episode of Impact in 60 at 10:00 pm EST featuring classic Knockouts tag team title matches.
