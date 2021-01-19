wrestling / News

Preview for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV

January 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling returns with a new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV later tonight at 8:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show will feature the fallout of Saturday’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view event. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Hard to Kill Fallout
* Rhino vs. Eric Young
* Kimber Lee and Susan vs. Jordynne Grace and Jazz.

– IMPACT! will be followed by a new episode of Impact in 60 at 10:00 pm EST featuring classic Knockouts tag team title matches.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AXS TV, Impact Wrestling, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading