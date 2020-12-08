Preview for Tonight’s IMPACT! on AXS TV: Kenny Omega to Appear, Last Show Before Final Resolution

– Impact Wrestling is back with a new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV tonight. As previously noted, new AEW World champion Kenny Omega will be appearing on tonight’s show to address what happened in the ending to last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. The preview video for tonight’s show also features footage from the ending to last week’s Dynamite.

This week’s show also marks the go-home show before Saturday’s Final Resolution 2020 event. Here’s the full lineup for tonight:

* AEW World champion Kenny Omega to appear

* Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament: Taya & Rosemary vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Kimber Lee

* Eric Young w/ Joe Doering vs. Cody Deaner

* Brian Myers vs. TJP

* Josh Alexander w/ Ethan Page vs. Chris Sabin w/ Alex Shelley