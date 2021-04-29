wrestling / News

WWE News: Preview of Jerry Lawler on WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, John Cena Shares World Wish Day Message

April 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Most Wanted Treasures A&E

– WWE has released a preview of Jerry Lawler on the next episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures. You can see the preview below for the episode, which airs Sunday on A&E and is described as follows:

“WWE Legend @JerryLawler joins the hunt for historic @WWE items including his debut robe & crown during an all new WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, this Sunday at 10/9c on A&E! #WWEonAE”

– John Cena shared a video via the WWE Community Twitter account with a message for World Wish Day:

