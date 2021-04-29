wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview of Jerry Lawler on WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, John Cena Shares World Wish Day Message
– WWE has released a preview of Jerry Lawler on the next episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures. You can see the preview below for the episode, which airs Sunday on A&E and is described as follows:
“WWE Legend @JerryLawler joins the hunt for historic @WWE items including his debut robe & crown during an all new WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, this Sunday at 10/9c on A&E! #WWEonAE”
WWE Legend @JerryLawler joins the hunt for historic @WWE items including his debut robe & crown during an all new WWE's Most Wanted Treasures, this Sunday at 10/9c on A&E! #WWEonAE pic.twitter.com/Y2oB8XVHtB
— WWE's Most Wanted Treasures on A&E (@TreasuresWWE) April 29, 2021
– John Cena shared a video via the WWE Community Twitter account with a message for World Wish Day:
.@JohnCena, who has granted more than 600 wishes, has a message from @MakeAWish on #WorldWishDay! pic.twitter.com/WpqCrMZx7o
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) April 29, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Darby Allin Recalls Shooting Cinematic Street Fight At AEW Revolution, Being Worried About Breaking Sting’s Face
- Lex Luger On Not Winning WWE Title At SummerSlam 1993, Vince McMahon Not Promising Him WWE Title Win
- Maria Kanellis on Criticism Over Getting Pregnant While With WWE, ROH Women’s Tournament, More
- Mickie James Discusses Trash Bag Incident, WWE Release, Being Told Women’s Wrestling Doesn’t Make Money & More