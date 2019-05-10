Preview For This Week’s MLW Fusion: National Title Tournament, More

– Major League Wrestling has released a preview for this week’s episode of MLW Fusion, featuring the first semi-final in the National Title tournament and more. You can see the full preview below as sent out by the company, previewing the latest step in the National Title tournament and more:

The road to the National Openweight Championship finals begins with the semi-finals. This week, the first semi-final match takes place as “Base God” Gringo Loco looks to use his dynamic lucha arsenal against the Phoenix powerhouse Alexander Hammerstone. Will The Dynasty play a factor in this bout? Who will punch their ticket to the finals with a shot at being crowned the inaugural National Openweight Champion? Witness it all go down on MLW Fusion.

The World Heavyweight Champion “Filthy” Tom Lawlor allows cameras into his fight camp as he readies for war against CONTRA Unit. Speaking of CONTRA Unit…

On October 5, 2017 super heavyweight Barrington Hughes demolished his first opponent in 8.8 seconds. Since then, the “Caramel Colossus” has decimated all that have stood in his path. Now, the 469 pounder’s undefeated streak will be tested unlike never before. The ring will be reinforced as Barrington Hughes rumbles with CONTRA Unit’s Jacob Fatu in an encounter that will send shockwaves through New York City. Can Barrington Hughes avenge fellow super heavyweight Ace Romero? Tune in to find out.

H2tv returns with the Hart Foundation dropping some truth bombs on The Dynasty and the entire tag team division.

Sky combat! 19-year old rookie sensation Air Wolf will face his biggest challenge to date as he takes on arguably one of the top luchadores in the sport in Rey Feníx. Can Air Wolf hang with the elite? The stakes are high and the consequences are enormous for both as they wrestle for the first-time ever.

Following a chaotic end to last week’s MLW FUSION, Salina de la Renta demands retribution. What will the Empresaria of Promociones Dorado conjure up? And what’s up with Low Ki and Salina de la Renta?

Fans will also more about the big signing of Ross and Marshall Von Erich as one of wrestling’s great families writes a new chapter in their storied history.

Join play-by-play commentator Rich Bocchini and legendary analyst Jim Cornette from New York City’s Melrose Ballroom for 60 minutes of the best fighting athletes in professional wrestling!

Matches:

National Openweight Championship Semi-Final Match: Alexander Hammerstone vs. Gringo Loco

Rey Feníx vs. Air Wolf

Super Heavyweight Showdown: Barrington Hughes (undefeated) vs. Jacob Fatu of CONTRA Unit (undefeated)