Various News: Preview For This Week’s NWA Powerrr, Top 5 Impact Mixed Tag Matches

– The Champions Series kicks off on this week’s NWA Powerrr, and a preview for the episode is online. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:

Four champions! Four legends! Twenty combatants! One prize! The Champions Series kicks off TONIGHT on Fite at 6:05e! Bracket A (Team Kamille & Austin Idol vs Team Aron Stevens & Taryn Terrell)

Thom Latimer vs Marshe Rockett

Mims vs JTG Bracket B (Team Nick Aldis & Melina vs Team Pope & Velvet Sky

Skye Blue vs Jennacide

Fred Rosser vs Trevor Murdoch

– Impact Wrestling has released their latest Top 5, looking at the best intergender tag matches in company history ahead of this weekend’s Homecoming Impact! Plus show: