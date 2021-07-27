wrestling / News

Various News: Preview For This Week’s NWA Powerrr, Top 5 Impact Mixed Tag Matches

July 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA Powerrr, Billy Corgan

– The Champions Series kicks off on this week’s NWA Powerrr, and a preview for the episode is online. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:

Four champions! Four legends! Twenty combatants! One prize! The Champions Series kicks off TONIGHT on Fite at 6:05e!

Bracket A (Team Kamille & Austin Idol vs Team Aron Stevens & Taryn Terrell)
Thom Latimer vs Marshe Rockett
Mims vs JTG

Bracket B (Team Nick Aldis & Melina vs Team Pope & Velvet Sky
Skye Blue vs Jennacide
Fred Rosser vs Trevor Murdoch

– Impact Wrestling has released their latest Top 5, looking at the best intergender tag matches in company history ahead of this weekend’s Homecoming Impact! Plus show:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, NWA Powerrr, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading