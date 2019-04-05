Various News: Preview of NJPW on AXS TV, Wrestlecon Releases Video FAQ, UpUpDownDown Championship Finals

– Here are description for tonight’s episode of NJPW on AXS TV:

AXS TV’s 2019 New Japan Cup coverage culminates in a special, three-hour event this Friday, April 5 at 8pE/5pP featuring matches from the quarterfinals, including Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr, followed by the complete semifinals and the New Japan Cup Championship Match. Watch a first-look clip of Friday’s quarterfinal match betweek Okada and Ospreay.

– Wrestlecon has released a video FAQ to help fans out this weekend.

– Here are the UpupDownDown Championship Finals: