WWE News: Preview of Rusev on WWE Photo Shoot, Fans Polled On Dusty Rhodes Classic Finals, Big Show Set For Syfy Series

– WWE has released a preview of tonight’s episode of Photo Shoot, which will feature Rusev.

– WWE.com has a new poll asking fans who will win the finals of the Dusty Rhodes tag team classic, The Forgotten Sons or the team of Aleister Black and Ricochet. At this time, 80% voted for Black and Ricochet.

– WWE has a new video going behind the scenes of season two of SyFy’s series Happy, which features Big Show in a recurring role.