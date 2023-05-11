Preview of The Garcia Twins on Tonight’s Celebrity Prank Wars

– As previously noted, WWE Hall of Famers The Garcia Twins (Formerly The Bella Twins) are set to appear on this season’s Celebrity Prank Wars. Nikki and Brie’s episode will air tonight on E! at 10:00 pm EST. Here are some details and a preview clip (h/t ETOnline.com):

“The Bella Twins Brie Bella V. Nikki Bella”

WWE Superstar Brie Bella gets stuck in a trash compactor, but it’s actually her prank on fellow WWE superstar and twin sister Nikki. Nikki strikes back with a beauty makeover Brie will never forget.