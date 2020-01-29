wrestling / News
Preview Of Tonight’s AEW Dynamite and NXT
January 29, 2020 | Posted by
It’s Wednesday again, which means more wrestling for you to enjoy as both AEW Dynamite and NXT have new live episodes.
This week’s Dynamite includes:
*AEW Champion Chris Jericho & Santana & Ortiz vs. Private Party & Darby Allin.
*The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher & The Blade.
*Jon Moxley comments on his AEW Revolution title shot.
*Cody vs. Kip Sabian
And here’s this week’s NXT:
*Adam Cole’s WWE NXT Championship challenger for NXT Takeover: Portland is revealed.
*Dusty Tag Classic Final: Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle vs. James Drake and Zack Gibson.
*Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai
