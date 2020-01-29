Preview Of Tonight’s AEW Dynamite and NXT

It’s Wednesday again, which means more wrestling for you to enjoy as both AEW Dynamite and NXT have new live episodes.

This week’s Dynamite includes:

*AEW Champion Chris Jericho & Santana & Ortiz vs. Private Party & Darby Allin.

*The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher & The Blade.

*Jon Moxley comments on his AEW Revolution title shot.

*Cody vs. Kip Sabian

And here’s this week’s NXT:

*Adam Cole’s WWE NXT Championship challenger for NXT Takeover: Portland is revealed.

*Dusty Tag Classic Final: Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle vs. James Drake and Zack Gibson.

*Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai