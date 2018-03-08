Preview for Kenny Omega vs. Jay White From NJPW The New Beginning on AXS TV

– AXS TV dropped a new preview this week for its upcoming wrap-up for NJPW’s The New Beginning in Sapporo. AXS TV’s NJPW show will air the Kenny Omega vs. Jay White match for the IWGP United States title on Friday, Mach 9 at 8:00 pm EST.

The match originally took place last January at The New Beginning event. The AXS TV broadcast will feature commentary by WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross and former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett. You can check out the new preview video for the White vs. Omega rivalry below.