Preview Online For Sunday’s Broken Skull Sessions Featuring Goldberg

December 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Broken Skull Sessions - Goldberg - Steve Austin

– WWE has released a new preview for Sunday’s episode of Broken Skull Sessions, featuring Goldberg. You can see the video below, which features Goldberg talking with Steve Austin about whether his gimmick was lifted from that of Austin’s.

The special airs Sunday on WWE Network after WWE TLC.

Broken Skull Sessions, Goldberg, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

