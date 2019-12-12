wrestling / News
Preview Online For Sunday’s Broken Skull Sessions Featuring Goldberg
December 11, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has released a new preview for Sunday’s episode of Broken Skull Sessions, featuring Goldberg. You can see the video below, which features Goldberg talking with Steve Austin about whether his gimmick was lifted from that of Austin’s.
The special airs Sunday on WWE Network after WWE TLC.
More Trending Stories
- Reby Hardy Claims WWE Rubs Matt Hardy’s Debt In His Face
- Eric Bischoff Says He Signed an NDA For WWE, Thought He Might Be Out Early, Talks Talent Not Embracing Their Characters
- Zelina Vega & Andrade React to Suggestion That Charlotte Flair Should Manage Andrade
- Jimmy Jacobs Reveals What It’s Like Working With Vince McMahon in WWE Creative, If Vince Rules by Fear, How Vince Responds to Criticism of WWE’s Product