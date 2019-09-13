wrestling / News

Preview Released For This Week’s Episode of WOW – Women of Wrestling

September 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WOW - Women of Wrestling Tessa Blanchard

– AXS TV has shared a new preview with 411 for this week’s episode of WOW – Women of Wrestling. You can check out the video below ahead of the episode, which airs Saturday at 8 PM ET on the cable channel.

The episode is described as follows:

This week, Tessa Blanchard seemingly conspires with World’s Greatest Attorney, Sophia Lopez to hand pick her Championship opponent, WOW’s newest competitor, Mexico’s high flying Luchadora Serpentine. Also, The Fabulous Lana Star announces her return to wrestling by entering the WOW Tag Team Championship Series with a partner that surprises everyone!

