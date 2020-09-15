wrestling / News
Preview Reminder for Tonight’s AEW Dark: Brian Cage, Brandi Rhodes, Colt Cabana, More in Action
– As previously reported, AEW Dark returns with a new episode tonight at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Tonight’s AEW Dark card features 11 matches, which you can view below:
* Dark Order (3, 4, Grayson, and Evil Uno) vs. Private Party, Billy, and Austin Gunn
* The Butcher and The Blade w/ Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia and Kevin Blackwood
* Best Friends vs. Maxx Stardom and Dontae Smiley
* FTW Champion Brian Cage vs. Megabyte Ronnie
* Colt Cabana vs. QT Marshall w/Allie
* Jessy Sorensen vs. Will Hobbs
* Penelope Ford w/ Kip Sabian vs. Dani Jordyn
* Brandi Rhodes vs. Red Velvet
* Santana and Ortiz vs. Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.
* Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Skyler Moore and Rache Chanel
* Brandon Cutler vs. Peter Avalon w/ Leva Bates
Correct. #FTW https://t.co/hMeFwJuPsH
— TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) September 15, 2020
Tomorrow night this train is gonna keep on keeping on #AEWDark @AEWrestling #WillPower#INEEDTHIS pic.twitter.com/a0Hln52kcq
— WILL HOBBS (@TrueWillieHobbs) September 14, 2020
