Preview For Tonight’s Saturday Episode of AEW Dynamite and NXT TakeOver XXX
– AEW Dynamite was preempted Wednesday night due to TNT’s coverage of the NBA playoffs. As a result, AEW Dynamite will be airing later tonight 6:00 pm EST or when today’s NBA playoff game ends. Technically, AEW will still be going against NXT tonight, as NXT TakeOver coverage starts at 6:30 pm EST on the WWE Network with the TakeOver Pre-Show. Also, Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s Dynamite:
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Cody vs. Brodie Lee
* Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament: The Nightmare Sisters (Brandie Rhodes and Allie) vs. Ivelisse and Diamante
* FTR vs. Private Party
* The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) vs. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Alan Angels)
* Lucha Brothers, The Butcher, and The Blade vs. Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, QT Marshall, and Dustin Rhodes
* Darby Allin vs. TBD
* Orange Cassidy First Ever In-Ring Interview
Meanwhile, NXT will have NXT TakeOver: XXX on the WWE Network. The pre-show starts at 6:30 pm EST. The main card will then kick off at 7:00 pm EST and will run two-and-a-half hours. Here’s the current lineup:
* NXT Championship Match: Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai
* NXT North American Championship Ladder Match: Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Velveteen Dream
* Pat McAfee vs. Adam Cole
* Pre-Show NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match: Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza vs. Breezango vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch
