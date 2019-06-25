Preview for Tonight’s Smackdown Live: Kofi Kingston Reacts to Samoa Joe’s Attack

– WWE has revealed the preview for tonight’s episode of Smackdown Live from from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Tonight’s show will include Kofi Kingston reacting to his attack by Samoa Joe on Raw, who is next for Bayley, and more. Here are the main bullet points for tonight’s show:

* How will Kofi Kingston react to Samoa Joe’s attack?

* Who will be next to step up to Bayley?

* Has Bryan & Rowan’s tag team revolution hit a roadblock?

* How will Shane-O-Mac & McIntyre react to The Undertaker’s return?