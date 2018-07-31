wrestling / News
Impact News: Preview For Thursday’s Episode of Impact Wrestling, Latest Twitch Special
July 31, 2018 | Posted by
– Here is the preview for Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Make sure to join 411 Thursday night for live coverage of the show…
* The latest from the OGz (King, Homicide, & Hernandez)
* Impact Champion Austin Aries vs. Dustin Cameron
* Su Yung & The Undead Maid of Honor vs. Allie & Keira Hogan
* Pentagon Jr. & Fenix vs. oVe (Jake & Dave Crist)
– Here is the latest Impact Wrestling Twitch live special, featuring North Carolina’s AML vs. Impact…
Watch Confrontation – IMPACT vs. AML Wrestling! from IMPACTWrestling on www.twitch.tv